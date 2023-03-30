Red Rookie provides another boost for Emma Lavelle after challenging season

Emma Lavelle spoke openly about a season that has not matched her expectations after winning the feature 2m handicap chase with Red Rookie.

The Hawk Inn Syndicate-owned eight-year-old, the mount of Tom Bellamy, was a third winner from 11 runners in the last fortnight for the Wiltshire trainer, with the stable looking to have turned the corner in recent weeks.

Paisley Park provided Lavelle with a fourth top-level success in the Long Walk Hurdle in December, but she has felt her horses have not been firing on all cylinders.

Lavelle said: “We had horses that were snotty and coughing, then they were flat as pancakes, then they started working brilliantly but when you asked for that little more on the track they weren’t able to.

“The term character building is an understatement. I’ve been training for 25 years and you always have good and bad years, but we came into this season with such high hopes and it has been hard.

“It hasn’t been a disaster of a season but it hasn’t been what we lay in bed dreaming about through the summer and there is pressure to perform when expenses are going up along with wages, feed costs and training fees.

“You have to stay level and keep morale up. The team have been great, our owners have been incredibly understanding and hopefully we’re coming out the other side of it. If it was plain sailing, everybody would be training, but it isn’t. I’m sure there are more relaxing jobs!”

Dickin delight

Harriet Dickin celebrated her second winner in her first season as a trainer when Ben Poste’s mount and 20-1 outsider Mr Palmtree struck in the 3m2f novice handicap hurdle.

Dickin, the daughter of former trainer Robin, has 25 horses in training at Ben Pauling’s former base at Bourton-on-the-Water.

She said: “It’s tough finding staff and being able to book experienced jockeys, who understandably have commitments to bigger yards, can be tricky, but all in all I’m loving it – especially when you have days like today.

“The horses are running really well and it was pure relief watching that as it’s been a long road back from injury for Mr Palmtree.”

Doyen delivers

Members of the 12-person syndicate Wardington Hopefuls visited the winner’s enclosure when Jack Doyen landed the 2m4f novice handicap chase under Jack Quinlan.

Trainer Ben Case said: “Jack Doyen has been fairly consistent since going handicapping and he stays this trip really well, which was key on this ground. He's a fun horse in this grade and great for the syndicate.”

Landmark success

Sean O'Connor rode his first winner under rules aboard Firak in the 2m4f hunter chase. O'Connor has three point-to-point wins to his name and is based with Dan Skelton, whose assistant Nick Pearce trains Firak.

Comeback winner

Conditional Bradley Roberts made a successful return on Gaelic Park for his boss Charlie Longsdon in the 2m5f maiden hurdle, six weeks on from breaking his collarbone in a fall at Exeter.

