Progressive Cover Up seals double as Kieran Shoemark enjoys more success for red-hot Gosden team

Kieran Shoemark's flourishing relationship with John and Thady Gosden bore more fruit after he completed a double on the progressive Cover Up in the 6f handicap.

The 27-year-old jockey had just eight rides for the joint-trainer operation before 2023 but has picked up more than 70 this year and will be hoping to maintain the valuable partnership this winter after the yard landed the fifth win from its last seven runners.

Shoemark opened his account with a first success for the two-year-old gelding Placo in the 7f maiden before Cover Up defied a wide draw to sweep clear on his all-weather debut and score by a length and a quarter.

"He showed plenty of gate speed, that's not easy from stall ten from the six-furlong start, but he was plenty quick and that enabled us to be well positioned," Shoemark said after Cover Up's victory.

"We were in the firing lane from there and waiting to pounce. I didn't really have a plan to be honest, but his speed out the gate made up my mind for me. He was quickening all the way to the line, he's a progressive horse."

PJ McDonald loses his hat silk as Bedford Flyer storms home in the 5f handicap Credit: Mark Cranham

Flying high

Bedford Flyer provided a welcome boost for RP Racing Ltd ahead of a major weekend for trainer Mick Appleby when he rattled home to land the 5f handicap under PJ McDonald.

The red and blue silks will next be seen on Friday when the yard sends out its first Breeders' Cup runner in Big Evs, who is set to line up as favourite for the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

