Philip Rothwell's stunning season continues with 92-1 double at Tramore on Sunday

Willie Mullins might be on his way to emulating Vincent O'Brien by being champion trainer in two nations in one season, but the performance of Philip Rothwell over the campaign should be heralded too and he completed a 92-1 double.

Natural Breeze became his 41st winner of the season in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle, swiftly followed by his 42nd in the 1m7½f handicap chase with Prince Of Air .

When you take away the big four of Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell, Rothwell is comfortably clear of everybody else and enjoying a smashing season.

Natural Breeze kicked clear early on the final circuit under 7lb claimer Conor Owens and the 15-2 shot found plenty for pressure on the way to a three-and-a-quarter length victory over West Away.

Prince Of Air completed the double in gutsy fashion under Simon Torrens, scoring by a length and a quarter from favourite Mahlers Cove, after Erigmoor made a complete mess of the last when upsides.

Kennedy increases lead

Jack Kennedy edged five clear of Paul Townend at the top of the jump jockeys' championship thanks to Barrier in the opening 2m½f maiden hurdle.

The 30-100 shot came from off the pace to hit the front at the second-last and had plenty in reserve to fend off Malbay Madness by two and a quarter lengths.

