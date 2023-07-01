Patricia Thompson 'treat' Audience returns with career-best win in Criterion Stakes

Audience, who was originally put into training as a treat for owner Patricia Thompson, struck on his return in the Cavani-sponsored Criterion Stakes.

Jockey Robert Havlin showed good track knowledge on the 14-1 chance by sticking to the far rail, where he had ridden in a racecourse gallop earlier in the day for successful trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Cheveley Park Stud racing manager Chris Richardson was asked to pick one of their homebred yearling colts to stay in training in 2020 and duly picked out the now four-year-old.

He said: "Mrs Thompson asked me to pick one colt to put into training as a treat as we usually sell the colts and race the fillies. I picked this fellow but it has not all been plain sailing and gelding him last year has been the making of him. We recently put the mare back in foal to Iffraaj so this is encouraging."

John Gosden said: "This is all down to Leah Mapston who looks after him and rides him every day. She really understands him and has done a brilliant job."

Star performance

William Buick partnered Emily Upjohn in a gallop on the track in the morning and was on another class act in the early afternoon when steering Star Of Mystery to victory by four lengths in the Listed Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes.

Star Of Mystery is now set to follow the same path as last year's winner Lezoo, who went on to win the Cheveley Park Stakes on the Rowley Mile in the autumn.

Clive Brittain presents the trophies to William Buick and Charlie Appleby after Star of Mystery wins the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Star Of Mystery was introduced into the 1,000 Guineas betting at 33-1 by Paddy Power but trainer Charlie Appleby said: "I think we'll work back from the Cheveley Park. I don't realistically see her as a Guineas horse unless they shorten the race by a couple of furlongs as her pedigree is all speed."

Back for more

Luca Cumani won the Listed Fred Archer Stakes four times as a trainer and was successful as a breeder when Kemari went one better than last year in the 1m4f event.

James Doyle's mount was scoring for the first time in two years when beating 2021 winner Outbox by half a length, sealing the second leg of a 25-1 treble for Appleby.

Kemari (near): stayed on best to win the Fred Archer Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

The trainer, whose St Leger second New London finished a close third on his return, said: "We knew Outbox would go forward so I told James to ride his own race. It's great for Kemari as he does most of the donkey work at home as a lead horse. I was pleased with New London who may have preferred more ease in the ground."

Dance Sequence brought up the treble for Appleby, and was the second of three winners for Buick, in the 7f fillies' maiden.

The 5-6 favourite came from last to first in a race won by Inspiral in 2021 to earn quotes of 33-1 for next year's 1,000 Guineas with Paddy Power.

Buick completed his near 9-1 treble when the William Haggas-trained Royal Charter won the mile fillies' handicap.

