Out again! Plucky Out On Friday holds on gamely less than 24 hours after being denied at Galway

Out On Friday recorded his sixth win when gamely holding off Beautiful Chaos in the 1m4f Ardmore Handicap for trainer Philip Byrne, less than 24 hours after finishing second at Galway.

The plucky seven-year-old has been a commendable flag-bearer for Byrne's County Offaly stable and held on by a nose to justify 9-4 joint-favouritism.

Out On Friday won twice at Fairyhouse in June and had been holding his form well having not finished out of the first five in his last four runs.

Jockey Sean D Bowen, who is just one winner away from riding out his 7lb claim, said to Racing TV: "He was stepping back in trip, which suited him as all he does is stay. He loves to get his own way in front and can go on any ground."

Three-timer for Fratas

The Mick Mulvany-trained Fratas made virtually all in the 1m4f fillies' handicap under Jamie Powell. The three-year-old, who was stepping markedly up in trip after landing handicaps over a mile at Galway and Leopardstown, was keen early on but Powell steadied things at halfway and the winner showed a fine attitude to score by half a length from 6-4 favourite Royal Eagle.

