Ollie Sangster 'thrilled' as he bags his first winner from just his third runner

Ollie Sangster saddled his first winner in dramatic circumstances as The Thunderer overcame a slow start before coming with a thundering run to win the 1m4f handicap under promising 5lb claimer Connor Planas.

The Manton trainer is from an illustrious racing dynasty. He is the grandson of Robert Sangster, one of the most influential owner-breeders of all time, and The Thunderer was his first win at just the third attempt. The five-year-old was sent off the 100-30 favourite and got the better of Eagle Court by a neck.

"I'm thrilled," Sangster said. "It was a good ride from Connor. My expectations weren't too high but I was hoping he'd run a nice race. I'll see how he comes out of it and look at the race schedule to see if there's anything in the next few weeks.

"My initial gameplan was to have a winner. I've done that now, so that's a relief. I suppose to notch up a few more would be what we're all after and to get some black type and keep rolling on.

"I've been lucky to have been supported by good people and I've been sent some nice horses, so I'll just try and do the best that I can by them."

Old new star

Old Harrovian looks destined for better things after taking his record to two wins from three starts in the 1m4f novice stakes.

The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old required little assistance from 5lb claimer Callum Hutchinson to scamper ten lengths clear of Active Duty.

