Ollie Pears 'very hopeful' for Keldeo's future as she continues trainer's hot streak with juveniles

Trainer Ollie Pears continued his fine run with juveniles when Keldeo stormed to an impressive success in the 5f novice.

The 33-1 shot, who cost just 7,000gns as a yearling, quickened clear under James Sullivan to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Pears said: “This filly has come forward from her debut. She ran a nice race at Catterick but just got tired late. She has a lot of scope and should make a cracking three-year-old too – and I’m very hopeful for her future prospects.

“We will definitely look to support her sire Land Force going forward, as I am a big fan of his. I have another filly by him [On Borrowed Time] and she has already won twice this year.”

Pears has made hay with his juveniles this season, with six of his 15 winners coming from that age division.

“They [two-year-old winners] are what you really want at this time of year,” the North Yorkshire-based trainer added. “They are worth two handicap winners to be honest, especially with the yearling sales round the corner.”



Maiden no more

Lechro broke her maiden at the 15th time of asking for trainer Jennie Candlish and jockey Connor Beasley in the 1m4f handicap.

With a first-time visor tried, the four-year-old pulled away late to win by eight lengths and kick-started a double for Beasley, who also landed the concluding 7½f handicap on the Michael Dods-trained First Greyed.

