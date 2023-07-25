Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:30 Musselburgh

Micky Hammond enjoys welcome winner as Odd Venture ends stable drought

Odd Venture (left): was a welcome winner at Musselburgh on Tuesday for Micky Hammond
Odd Venture (left) wins the 1m4½f classified stakes at Musselburgh for trainer Micky HammondCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Micky Hammond was relieved to train his first Flat winner in more than two months when Odd Venture ended his own long wait for a victory with success in the opening 1m4½f classified stakes.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer had not been successful on the Flat since early May and ended a 74-day drought with the six-year-old's length verdict under Aiden Brookes.

"It was a well-received winner, I can assure you of that!," said Hammond. "He'll go over hurdles some time as well, but we were delighted with that. The race looked right on paper for him, so we had to go for it."

It was a first success for Odd Venture since switching to Hammond's care, and ended more than two years without a win for the son of Epaulette. He was last victorious at Cork in May 2021 for his previous trainer Keith Watson.

Hammond added: "He ran well last time, was working really well at home and I was pleased with him heading into the race. We were very hopeful of a big run and full of confidence, which has been rewarded."

Spirit strikes

Indication Spirit landed back-to-back course-and-distance victories with a battling win in the 5f nursery.

The Karl Burke-trained juvenile narrowly denied Travel Candy by a neck under Clifford Lee to maintain his perfect record at the track.

Young off mark

Jockey Archie Young rode his first winner when guiding Barrolo to a narrow success in the concluding 1m1f handicap for apprentice jockeys.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 19:15, 25 July 2023
