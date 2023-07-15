Master Of The Seas leaps into Sussex Stakes contention after authoritative Summer Mile success

Master Of The Seas leapt into contention for the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood after giving weight and a beating to his seven rivals in the Summer Mile under James Doyle.

Aldaary, backed into 11-10 favouritism having been 9-4 on Saturday morning, was second with Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix in third.

Master Of The Seas was making his first domestic start of the season after three runs at Meydan at the start of the year including success in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile.

The Godolphin-owned five-year-old beat just one rival home in top-level company in Dubai last time but bounced back to score impressively by four lengths to give trainer Charlie Appleby his first win in the £140,000 Group 2 feature.

Doyle sat in last place on Master Of The Seas for much of the early exchanges while stablemate New Kingdom set a frantic gallop with US raider Classic Causeway.

“It was a bit messy,” Doyle told Sky Sports Racing. “I actually jumped pretty well but could see they were flying along. He’s quite a sensible horse, you’ve just got to let him find his own rhythm. I was quite far back but I was kind of happy in my comfort zone.

Master Of The Seas: back to winning ways at Ascot on Saturday Credit: Steve Bardens

“Off the bend, they all stopped and on this ground, I wanted to keep the revs up so I wasn’t asking him to quicken.

“To be fair the ground isn’t too bad out there, this wind has dried it out a lot and I think that shows the fact he was able to produce a performance like that on it.”

The son of Dubawi was recording his fifth Group-race success with his first coming at Newmarket in the Superlative Stakes on this raceday in 2020, and was trimmed to 12-1 from 16 for next month’s Sussex Stakes.

Master Of The Seas has been defeated on all five starts in Group 1 company, although was beaten only a short head by Poetic Flare in the 2,000 Guineas two years ago.

“I’m delighted with that," Appleby told ITV racing. "He’s a horse as we know that’s always shown a lot of talent. He was just touched off in a Guineas a few years ago.

“He ran very well during the winter in Dubai. The race set up for him good today and I’m pleased that he’s won. We’ll look towards maybe the Sussex or I might take him to America - the style of racing over there suits him.”

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.