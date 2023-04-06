Landmark day for Ian Donoghue as Tellthemi'mhere provides trainer with first winner

Trainer Ian Donoghue celebrated his first winner when Tellthemi'mhere landed the mile handicap.

Gary Carroll's mount tracked favourite Elmos Fire for much of the contest and found plenty for pressure to prevail by a length and a half.

Donoghue said on Racing TV: "It's nice to get the first winner and we're only five minutes down the road so it's great.

"I moved home about three years ago and started working for Gavin (Cromwell) and my main business is doing the breaking and pre-training for Gavin and John McConnell. We're lucky to have plenty of big trainers around us."

Carroll went on to claim a double aboard Theonewedreamof for Cromwell in the 1m6½f handicap.

Polar prevails

Polar Bear was successful in the €16,000 His Majesty's Cup for Jessica Harrington.

The race was discontinued in 1980 but its history stems back to 1800 when George Tandy, former Lord Mayor of Drogheda, headed a successful delegation to petition the Duke of Richmond for an annual subscription of 100 guineas towards the event.

Shane Foley's mount showed a fine attitude to dart through a gap between the eventual second and third to score by three quarters of a length.

Maiden success

Star Kissed finished second on her first two starts last year and went one better on her return in the 1m4f maiden for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

She completed a double for the rider who earlier struck aboard the James McAuley-trained Tawaazon in the 5f handicap.

