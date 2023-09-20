Karl Burke targeting Goodwood riches after Local Arms destroys juvenile rivals

Karl Burke's proficiency with two-year-olds was again on show when Local Arms cruised to victory in the 7½f fillies' novice, with the Middleham trainer targeting a lucrative Goodwood pot next week.

Fallen Angel's Group 1 win in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh has been the standout juvenile performance for Burke this year, with Darnation, Elite Status and Dawn Charger others to register a Group win, and the trainer is one away from a 50th two-year-old success in Britain this year.

Local Arms does not hold any significant Group-race entries, but Burke still has big plans for her after a dominant eight-length win under Danny Tudhope.

Burke said: "We're absolutely delighted with that performance. We ran her in that to qualify her for the £100,000 fillies' race at Goodwood next week [September 27], so all being well she should go there and on that run I'd have thought she'd have a good chance as well."

Reliable Rogue

Rogue Enforcer provided Derby-winning trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam with his 12th winner of the year, his best haul since 2015.

Owned by The Rogues Gallery, who hit new heights when Rogue Millennium won the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot this summer, the two-year-old put his experience to good use in tricky conditions to get off the mark in the 5f maiden under Tudhope.

Tight for Tim

The tightest finish of the day was always going to go the way of Tim Easterby, and the judge announced it was Mattice who had chinned stablemate Count D'Orsay in a photo-finish to the feature 5f handicap.

