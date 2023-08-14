Racing Post logo
Joy for Ross O'Sullivan as Longbourn hangs on grimly in feature handicap at Dundalk

Longbourn's connections in happy mood after victory in the 'Red God' feature handicap at Dundalk
Longbourn's connections in happy mood after victory in the 'Red God' feature handicap at DundalkCredit: Patrick McCann

Trainer Ross O'Sullivan landed the feature 'Red God' handicap at Dundalk after Longbourn got his head back in front for the first time since June 2021, holding on grimly by a short head from the fast-finishing Ceallach to scoop the lucrative €50,000 pot.

The 10-1 shot travelled powerfully into contention under Dylan Browne McMonagle once the 14 runners straightened up and hit the front at the two-furlong pole to provide the first leg of a double for the in-form rider.

Speaking to Racing TV, O'Sullivan said: "It's absolutely brilliant. It's swings and roundabouts as last week we were standing in Naas having got beat with a different horse [Turbulence] by a short head and this time we win by a short head. But that's racing – it's a roller coaster.

"We've got great sport out of him, he took us to Bahrain and has been so consistent so it's great to get a big pot like this. Amanda [Torrens, owner] is a great supporter of the yard."

Torrens said: "He's been a brilliant horse so it's absolutely fabulous. I was holding Ross by his jumper, there's probably holes in it somewhere!"

Murphy stable form continues

The John Murphy stable continued in fine form as Signatory returned from a break to prove a class apart in the 7f maiden, bursting away to win by a comfortable length and three-quarters under Conor Stone-Walsh.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 15 August 2023
