'It's great to see them taking these opportunities' - Pauling delivers high praise for 7lb conditionals

Confident rides from 7lb conditionals Beau Morgan and Dylan Whelan drew praise from Ben Pauling and helped continue the yard's fine run of form.

Morgan, fresh from winning the Summer Plate with Twig at Uttoxeter on Sunday, looked beat in the opening 3m½f handicap chase on Wick Green, but he battled gamely to deny Shetland Bus on the run-in.

In the following 2m handicap chase, Whelan sat towards the back with Rocambolas for much of the race before smuggling him into contention and leading after the final fence. He pulled away from King Of Quinta to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Pauling, who has had four winners from his last seven runners, said: "They've given both horses good rides today and it's great to see them taking the opportunities they are given."

Wick Green was recording his third win from just five starts for the trainer, who explained how he came to yard. He said: "He's a lovely old horse, who was predominantly broken in and trained by great mates of mine, Pete and Jennifer Mason. They did a lot of point-to-pointing with him in his early days and a few hunter chases.

"Jennifer had her licence until recently and it's when she handed it in she asked if I'd train him for their syndicate. He's got his own way of doing things, but he's a brilliant jumper and he seems to find plenty for pressure. I thought Beau gave him a great ride and he's put it to bed quite nicely."

Morgan made it three wins from as many rides over the last two days with victory in the 2m novice selling hurdle on the Brian Barr-trained No Way Pedro.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.