'It's good to see him back' - Oisin Murphy strikes on return from whip ban as No Surrender battles to victory

Oisin Murphy made a fine return to action after his eight-day whip ban ended when No Surrender denied odds-on favourite Spectacular Style in the 1m2f novice under a fine front-running ride.

Murphy, who was forced to miss Newmarket's July meeting and Shaquille's win in the July Cup, made all on the Ed Dunlop-trained three-year-old, who battled to win by three quarters of a length from the 4-9 market leader.

Dunlop said: "It's great for the owners as they've had to be very patient with him. We think he can be an improver and the step up in trip helped.

"He got a great ride from Oisin too and it's good to see him back and riding as well as ever."

No Surrender was green when third on his debut at Chelmsford, but Dunlop hailed his professional attitude in this contest.

He added: "He pricked his ears when he was in front and looked more experienced for his first run. He's a slow-burning horse, but he's made a good start to his career."

Ryan flying

Rossa Ryan made it five wins in the space of two days with a 136-1 treble on the card, which started with Eminny's win in the opening 7f nursery.

Ryan, who rode a double at Catterick on Wednesday, also scored on Boarhunt in the 6f classified stakes, with both of those successes coming for trainer Mick Appleby. He completed his three-timer when guiding Mount Olympus to victory in the 1m4f handicap for trainer Alan King.

Appleby also enjoyed a hat-trick when Twilight Jazz scored in the concluding 7f handicap.

