'It's difficult to know how good he could be' - Isle Of Jura continues George Scott's impressive run

Isle Of Jura could make a quick turnaround under a penalty at Glorious Goodwood after impressively justifying 13-8 favouritism in the mile handicap.

The son of New Approach recorded his first success since being bought from Godolphin by George Scott at Newbury last Friday and quickly followed up that breakthrough win under Callum Shepherd.

Isle Of Jura, who is owned by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa's Victorious Racing, has entries over a mile and ten furlongs at Goodwood next Thursday.

"He's a nice horse who we picked up for 150,000gns and it's difficult to know how good he could be," said Scott. "I'll speak to Sheikh Nasser to see if he runs under a penalty at Goodwood but he's a lovely horse for the future."

Isle Of Jura was completing doubles for Victorious Racing, whose Sisyphus Strength landed the 1m2f handicap for trainer Andrew Balding, and Shepherd, who had steered David Simcock's Tiger Crusade to success in the 6f handicap.

Another Planas payday

Rising star apprentice Connor Planas enjoyed another big payday on the July course when landing the £50,000 sprint feature aboard Sharp Power.

The 5lb claimer helped Quinault complete a six-timer at the track's July Festival and extended another winning sequence on an improving three-year-old with the Richard Hughes-trained son of Churchill completing a hat-trick.

"That was just fantastic," said Hughes. He could be a seven-furlong horse in time and something like the Victoria Cup might suit him next year."

Planas was on board for Sharp Power's first success at Windsor before the gelding followed up at Wolverhampton last time. Hughes added: "Connor has ridden a bit for us and rides very well. He obviously knows where the winning post is on the July course."

Aablan maintains Godolphin dominance

Every running of the 7f maiden since its introduction in 2019 has been won by a Godolphin-owned horse and Aablan continued the dominance when making a successful debut under James Doyle.

The son of Dubawi is the first foal out of four-time Group 2 winner Promising Run and justified odds-on favouritism by half a length over Whiskey Pete. Modern Games took this race in 2021 en route to Classic glory in a race Godolphin has also won with Military March, Dhahabi and Highbank.

Aablan could have Group-race engagements of his own in the autumn as he is entered in Doncaster's Champagne Stakes in September.

Aaablan and James Doyle after wining the opener

Doyle said of the Charlie Appleby-trained winner: "I've been riding him work at home a few times. He's been finding it all easy in the mornings so this will have brought him on a lot. It was a messy race as Magsood (eventual third) went off in front and then slowed up so I might have got there a bit soon."

Doyle later bookended the card when helping David O'Meara's May Blossom follow up a win at Nottingham last time in the closing 5f handicap.

