'It's cheesy but I'm not a dreamer' - David Noonan sets out gameplan after first winner of the season

David Noonan was thrilled to ride his first winner of the season on Ensel Du Perche in the 2m1f novice handicap chase.

"It's been a slower summer than normal," he said. "Usually I'd have kicked in a few winners at this stage, but it just seems to have been quieter and it's nice to get the first one on the board."

Trained by Stella Barclay, Ensel Du Perche had been pulled up on his previous appearance and went off a 22-1 shot.

The jockey added: "I'd ridden him once before over two and half miles and he had bits and pieces of form over shorter, but I suppose it was hard to envisage what he did today based on his last few runs."

Noonan had a solid campaign last term and remains grounded.

"Last season was my best for a while and I had my highest amount of rides, so I'll try to maintain that," he said.

"There are no major targets – I'll just do the best I can for everyone I ride for. I know that sounds cheesy, but my aim is to give every horse I ride the best chance of achieving its best placing, whether that's winning or coming fourth. I'm not a dreamer and that's all I can do."

Nigel Hawke, Jane Williams and David Pipe are likely to supply the bulk of the rides for the 27-year-old, whose highest-profile victory came on the Pipe-trained Warthog in Cheltenham's big December handicap chase in 2019.

