Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:05 Market Rasen

'It's cheesy but I'm not a dreamer' - David Noonan sets out gameplan after first winner of the season

Warthog and David Noonan after their sweet Cheltenham success in 2019
Warthog and David Noonan after their sweet Cheltenham success in 2019Credit: Edward Whitaker
Play8 ran
16:05 Market Rasen2m 1f Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Ensel Du Perche
    22/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Heros De Moutiers
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Rocambolas
    fav5/2

David Noonan was thrilled to ride his first winner of the season on Ensel Du Perche in the 2m1f novice handicap chase.

"It's been a slower summer than normal," he said. "Usually I'd have kicked in a few winners at this stage, but it just seems to have been quieter and it's nice to get the first one on the board."

Trained by Stella Barclay, Ensel Du Perche had been pulled up on his previous appearance and went off a 22-1 shot.

The jockey added: "I'd ridden him once before over two and half miles and he had bits and pieces of form over shorter, but I suppose it was hard to envisage what he did today based on his last few runs."

Noonan had a solid campaign last term and remains grounded.

"Last season was my best for a while and I had my highest amount of rides, so I'll try to maintain that," he said.

"There are no major targets – I'll just do the best I can for everyone I ride for. I know that sounds cheesy, but my aim is to give every horse I ride the best chance of achieving its best placing, whether that's winning or coming fourth. I'm not a dreamer and that's all I can do."

Nigel Hawke, Jane Williams and David Pipe are likely to supply the bulk of the rides for the 27-year-old, whose highest-profile victory came on the Pipe-trained Warthog in Cheltenham's big December handicap chase in 2019.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 18:01, 9 July 2023
icon
16:05 Market RasenPlay
Chris Allinson Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Ensel Du Perche
    22/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Heros De Moutiers
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Rocambolas
    fav5/2
more inReports
more inReports