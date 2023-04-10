'It's been brilliant' - Katie Scott's happy Easter continues with Slainte Mhath's welcome win

Trainer Katie Scott's brilliant Easter period continued when Slainte Mhath eased to victory in the opening division of the 6f handicap.

The five-year-old came home three and a half lengths clear under Phil Dennis to make it three winners for Scott from her last four runners, which also included notable success in front of the ITV4 cameras with Gweedore at Musselburgh on Saturday.

Scott said: "It's been brilliant for us. Winning on terrestrial television with Gweedore was a real highlight for our yard and winning with Elladora at Southwell on Sunday and with Slainte Mhath here were fantastic too.

"She's been in good order and she loved the soft ground today. She did have a fitness edge over the others with a few runs on the all-weather, but the ground today was definitely key."

Scott enjoyed her best season last year with 17 winners and has 25 horses at her Galashiels yard for 2023, as she aims to continue the upward curve in her training career.

She added: "We've got some of the same old faces in the yard and a couple of newer faces as well, which makes it a really nice number to go with. We'll really get going in the next month or so."

Makin hay

Fresh after breaking his duck for the year at Southwell on Sunday, trainer Phillip Makin landed his second winner of 2023 with Impressor's nose success in the second division of the 6f handicap.

Drought over

North Yorkshire trainer Neil Mechie ended a 369-day wait for a winner when 22-1 shot Gold Ring caused a shock in the 2m handicap.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.