'It's been a long time coming' - Joe Anderson rides out 7lb claim on Garincha

Garincha's success in the feature 2m5f novice handicap chase was a landmark win for conditional jockey Joe Anderson, who rode out his 7lb claim by virtue of his 20th career winner.

Anderson, who rode a 62-1 double at Chepstow on his last trip to South Wales this month, partnered the Neil Mulholland-trained seven-year-old for the first time and scored by six lengths from the hat-trick seeking Eaton Collina.

"It's been a long time coming," the 26-year-old jockey told Sky Sports Racing. "I got to 19 about three or four weeks ago and I've had a couple of seconds and a third. I wanted to do it before the end of the season so I can go into next season on 5lb and thankfully we've got it done today."

Super Symphony

Long Symphony was a shock 40-1 winner of a Wetherby bumper in February and defied another big price to take the 2m6f maiden hurdle under Charlie Price.

The six-year-old struck at odds of 18-1 in his first start since wind surgery to provide Towcester-based trainer Laura Horsfall with her first jumps winner of the month.

Repeat result

Abaya Du Mathan was winless in 20 starts since landing the 2m3½f handicap chase on this card last year but the David Pipe-trained 11-year-old took advantage of a 16lb lower mark to cruise to back-to-back wins in the finale.

The veteran's success completed a double for Pipe and Jack Tudor following the success of Bumpy Johnson in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

