'It's a very good prize' - Tuer sets £100,000 bonus target with winning machine Walking On Clouds

Sunday: Southwell

Grant Tuer is eyeing a £100,000 bonus with Walking On Clouds when he became the joint-winningmost horse this All-Weather Championships season with a fifth success since mid-December in the opening 5f amateur jockeys' handicap.

The four-year-old was a length winner under Eireann Cagney and is now locked among four horses at the top of the leaderboard for most wins in the campaign, in which the horse who picks up the most points until Good Friday on April 7 will land the lucrative bonus.

Tuer said: "We were really pleased as we didn't think five furlongs would suit him and still don't think it does. We'll be back up to six furlongs next time and we'll be campaigning him towards being the leading horse now. It's a very good prize and one worth having."

The North Yorkshire trainer made it a rapid double when Wreck It Ryley narrowly held on to win the following 5f handicap under Sam James.

"Wreck It Ryley was a bit green and is still learning the game, but he's coping with it well," he added.

"It's been a really good start to the year and we've a really good team going forward."

Wonnacott back

Millie Wonnacott could not make a winning return in the 2m½f handicap on her first ride back from nearly two years off after breaking her neck in a fall at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Wonnacott finished tenth on 50-1 outsider Clearance, which was won by the Michael Wigham-trained September Power.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.