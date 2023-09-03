Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:10 Worcester

'It’s a great bit of confidence for him' - Any News ends near three-year drought with comfortable success

Neil Mulholland: trained Any News to a first victory since November 2020
Neil Mulholland: trained Any News to a first victory since November 2020Credit: Getty Images
Play4 ran
14:10 Worcester2m 7f Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 7fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Any News
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Polish
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Jet Of Magic
    fav2/1

Neil Mulholland believes Any News got what he deserved after cruising to a first success in almost three years in the opening 2m7f novice handicap chase. 

The eight-year-old had not won since November 2020 but, after a run of consistent efforts this season, powered to a ten-length victory over Polish.

Harry Cobden, who had partnered Any News on his last three starts, was again in the saddle and recorded his 38th win of the season.

Mulholland said: "He jumped well and it’s a great bit of confidence for him, it was a really good performance. He’s been putting up some solid runs and it’s great for the owners and everyone involved.

"He’s been to the races and has been competitive by running well. You have to be happy with that as he was a deserving winner; I think everyone would agree on that."

Mulholland has now sent out three winners from his last ten runners and added: "They’re running well and if they’re not winning then they’re there or thereabouts. 

"It’s all we can ask for and hopefully they can all stay fit and well for the rest of the season."

Taking control

Sean Bowen strengthened his position at the top of the jump jockeys' championship when recording a double, kickstarted by Olivers Travels in the 2m7f maiden hurdle.

The rider then steered the Harry Fry-trained Ma Belle Noire to victory in the 2m7f mares’ handicap hurdle to take his tally to 76 wins for the season.

Duck broken

Ya Know Yaseff lost her maiden tag at the 11th attempt when landing the 2m7f handicap chase.

Trained by David Pipe, the six-year-old finished five lengths clear of Saxon Queen, with favourite Justshortofabubble back in third.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 19:04, 3 September 2023
icon
14:10 WorcesterPlay
Neu-Servo Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (GBB Race)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Any News
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Polish
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Jet Of Magic
    fav2/1
more inReports
more inReports