'It’s a great bit of confidence for him' - Any News ends near three-year drought with comfortable success

Neil Mulholland believes Any News got what he deserved after cruising to a first success in almost three years in the opening 2m7f novice handicap chase.

The eight-year-old had not won since November 2020 but, after a run of consistent efforts this season, powered to a ten-length victory over Polish.

Harry Cobden, who had partnered Any News on his last three starts, was again in the saddle and recorded his 38th win of the season.

Mulholland said: "He jumped well and it’s a great bit of confidence for him, it was a really good performance. He’s been putting up some solid runs and it’s great for the owners and everyone involved.

"He’s been to the races and has been competitive by running well. You have to be happy with that as he was a deserving winner; I think everyone would agree on that."

Mulholland has now sent out three winners from his last ten runners and added: "They’re running well and if they’re not winning then they’re there or thereabouts.

"It’s all we can ask for and hopefully they can all stay fit and well for the rest of the season."

Taking control

Sean Bowen strengthened his position at the top of the jump jockeys' championship when recording a double, kickstarted by Olivers Travels in the 2m7f maiden hurdle.

The rider then steered the Harry Fry-trained Ma Belle Noire to victory in the 2m7f mares’ handicap hurdle to take his tally to 76 wins for the season.

Duck broken

Ya Know Yaseff lost her maiden tag at the 11th attempt when landing the 2m7f handicap chase.

Trained by David Pipe, the six-year-old finished five lengths clear of Saxon Queen, with favourite Justshortofabubble back in third.

