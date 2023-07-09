'It worked out lovely for her' - Red Ball Of Fire wins feature for local trainer McNiff

Local trainer Mark McNiff went home to Strandhill with the feature race of the day in his pocket after the consistent Red Ball Of Fire scored under a beautifully patient steer from Michael O'Sullivan in the 2m1f mares' handicap hurdle.

The daughter of Canford Cliffs made steady headway from off the pace and could have been identified as the potential winner some way out. In the end she just did enough from the final flight to see off the always prominent Delante by three-quarters of a length.

O'Sullivan, who landed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle aboard Marine Nationale at this year's Cheltenham Festival, said: "They went very quick early so I just gave her a chance. The more the race went on the better she travelled and jumped.

"I thought I was getting there a bit soon but it worked out lovely for her. I rode her at Downpatrick last year. She's a tricky sort of mare and it helps knowing her."

Big Chap bounces back

McNiff and O'Sullivan were fancied to complete a double when Staging Post was sent off 9-4 favourite in the 2m1f handicap hurdle which followed, but he could only manage a never-dangerous fifth behind topweight The Big Chap.

The Big Chap, by Chacun Pour Soi's sire Policy Maker, bounced back from a disappointing effort at Roscommon in June to land this convincingly by three and a quarter lengths from last month's Punchestown scorer Warm In Gorey.

Winning trainer Paul Flynn said: "It worked out well. He wants good ground and the shorter trip suited him. He wants a real test over that trip and they went a good gallop.

"Ideally he wants a fence. I was thinking of running him in a 0-116 beginners' chase but we came here instead. He'll probably go for a handicap hurdle on the Sunday of Galway."

Winning jockey Aidan Kelly rode out his 7lb claim with this success.

Notable day for Fitzgerald

Monasterevin trainer Peter Fahey rounded off a very good week when Bukhill, in the colours of Willie Mullins' brother-in-law Peter McCarthy, landed the second of the 2m1f maiden hurdles on the card.

Most of the goodwill, though, went to 6ft-plus jockey Eamonn Fitzgerald, who was riding his first winner.

Fahey said: "He came to me from Michael Halford and I couldn't say enough good things about him. For a tall lad he's a very tidy rider. He'd been placed on a few and it's great."

Clane native Fitzgerald said: "It's unbelievable. They have given me loads of opportunities and kept the faith with me on this fellow. I have to thank Mr McCarthy for putting me on him again after I rode him at Punchestown the last day."

Family affair

It was also another good day for amateur Harry Sexton, who rode his second winner in four days for his father Adrian, when Athagabhain landed the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

