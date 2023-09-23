'It was too good to turn down' - Germany-bound Thore Hammer Hansen enhances fine track record

Germany-bound Thore Hammer Hansen continued his fine record at Catterick when guiding Lady Ava to a narrow success in the 7f nursery.

Hansen announced this week that he will relocate to his home country later this year to be owner Eckhard Sauren's retained jockey. He took his strike-rate at the North Yorkshire track to 25 per cent when the Ed Dunlop-trained juvenile got up by a nose.

"She always travelled nicely and overcame a bad draw," he told Racing TV. "I was always confident she was going to get there and once she got off the bridle, she took some time getting going but stuck at it really well."

Hansen has enjoyed multiple Group-race victories in Germany already and bids for top-level glory on Sunday in Cologne's Preis von Europa on the Sauren-owned Assistent.

Explaining his move, he added: "Mr Sauren explained he was very interested in having me as his number one, he's a man that's put a lot of money and effort into the sport there over the last couple of years and wants horses at the top level.

"It was a case of when to start as it was too good to turn down. It's been really nice riding in Britain with great memories, but I'll be able to pick and choose what I ride there rather than begging for rides."

Perfect track record

Travel Candy made it two wins in as many starts over course and distance with success in the 5f nursery.

Her jockey Ben Sanderson doubled up with Shark Two One's victory in division one of the 7f handicap.

