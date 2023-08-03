'It was the best he'd felt this year' - Hamish dominates Glorious Stakes to tee up Irish St Leger bid

Hamish is collecting Group 3 races with a rare efficiency and his latest victory was the most explosive yet.

Trained by William Haggas for his father Brian, the remarkably consistent seven-year-old added the Glorious Stakes to his Ormonde and Silver Cup victories this campaign in dominant fashion.

Tom Marquand, successful on stablemate and St Leger contender Desert Hero on Thursday, was again in the saddle and produced Hamish – a late absentee from last week's King George – with a well-timed run up the home straight, the combination pulling clear for an authoritative four-length success from 18-1 shot Jack Darcy.

"A few people said I should have run him in the King George but I couldn't have on the drying ground," said Haggas. "But as my father quickly pointed out, he's only ever run against one of those horses and that was Hukum – and he beat him.

"I didn't think this was a strong race for the grade and he was always travelling well. Tom said after that it was the best he'd felt this year, which is interesting because he scrambled home a bit at York last time."

Hamish will not be returning to the Knavesmire for the Sky Bet Ebor, for which he is a general 16-1 chance to successfully shoulder top weight of 10st 5lb, but he could aim to better last year's second to star stayer Kyprios in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh on September 10.

Plans will be dictated by the ground though, and Haggas paid tribute to his father and wife Maureen for the part they have played in Hamish's remarkable recent run of form.

He said: "You need a patient owner because we'll only run him on soft ground. Maureen adores this horse and does everything with him so I can't take any of the credit. He's very special."

Channon's breakthrough

Jack Channon enjoyed a major success when Johan returned from 294 days off the track to land the Golden Mile from the unfavourable stall 18.

Johan gave Jack's father Mick one of his final high-profile victories as a trainer in the Lincoln before his retirement last year and he mastered another competitive handicap here, battling past Darkness and holding off the late charge of The Gatekeeper to win by half a length under James Doyle.

Winners have been plentiful for West Ilsley's newest operator – this was his 27th in his first season with a licence – but there was a distinct sense of relief when he collected the valuable prize alongside loyal owners Jon and Julia Aisbitt.

"I've been having plenty of winners but I don't think many people can name them!" Channon said. "We've just been hitting the crossbar in the big ones so to get this under our belt is a big relief. Yesterday I was hoping that could have been the day with Caernarfon but I'll take today.

"The pressure I feel is mainly from myself. I know I'm in an extremely privileged position and I don't want to waste it. I've piled the pressure on myself so that's where it comes from. Dad, the owners and everyone else have been brilliant.

"It's what I've dreamed of since I was genuinely four or five years old so for it all to come true and go so well is fantastic."

Happy Hosie

There were smiles all round after Temporize struck in the 2m4½f handicap.

He is trained by Syd Hosie, who has made a name for himself with his jumpers and was striking at a signature Flat meeting for the first time.

Hosie, joined by winning owner Paul Moore, was thrilled to register his first success under the summer code and, explaining how he came to acquire the 32,000gns purchase, said: "We went to the Newmarket sales three weeks ago and this horse was boxed in row Z down the bottom.

"I said to Paul, ‘We need to go and see this Charlie Johnston horse.’ He said, 'Argh, it’s miles away!’ We ended up getting the golf buggy back, but we did buy him. We had a kitty of 80,000gns, so we were nearly 50,000gns in credit – happy days!"

