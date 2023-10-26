'It was the best feeling in the world' - Josh Williamson steers special winner home for Edward O'Grady

Williamson and O'Grady combined for their first winner in nearly 20 years when Josh Williamson, son of revered jump jockey Norman landed his first winner at the track on the Edward O'Grady-trained Housemartin in the qualified riders handicap hurdle.

The 17-year-old rode a confident race on the six-year-old, who was travelling powerfully as they straightened up and edged ahead by a length coming down to the final obstacle.

A sticky jump at the last gave front-running Natural Breeze some hope but Williamson galvanised the 15-2 shot, who found an extra gear to gallop four and a quarter lengths clear, with 35 lengths back to Shean Glory in third.

It was fitting Williamson's first winner was for O'Grady given the distinguished association the trainer had with his father. The pair combined for four Grade 1 successes, including two with Back In Front, who landed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2003.

Clonmel was also the scene for the first of Williamson snr's 1,268 winners on Jack 'N' Jill in 1987.

Amid jubilant scenes in the parade ring, the winning jockey said: "It was the best feeling in the world. I had my first ride on St Stephen's Day last year and I was bitten by the bug. I had my first point-to-point ride last Sunday and this is my first ride over hurdles.

"It's a brilliant feeling and my father Norman was with Edward for years so it makes it extra special. I'm in fifth year in school and I just got my jumps licence so hopefully I can get some point-to-point rides and see after that. I'm with Gordon Elliott every morning I can at the moment while I'm in school."

Speaking about his father's exploits, he said: "I've seen plenty of videos of him riding and everyone says if you can be half as good as him, you'll be very good."

Castle Field strikes

Castle Field Boy returned from a six-month break to land the feature 3m handicap hurdle for trainer Patrick Foley, partnered by Michael O'Sullivan.

The seven-year-old relished the step up to three miles along with the testing conditions, showing a gutsy attitude to recover from a messy leap two out and stay on strongly to defeat Whatsavailable by two and a half lengths.

Cromwell at the double

The Gavin Cromwell stable continued in fine form when 9-4 shot Limerick Lace coasted to a comfortable 16-length victory in the 2m2f mares' chase under Mark Walsh. The yard followed up just over an hour later when Midnight It Is landed the closing 2m handicap chase in the hands of Keith Donoghue to break her maiden over fences at 4-1.

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content