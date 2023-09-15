'It was exceptional - she just keeps galloping' - Jim Goldie eyeing possible Cesarewitch bid as Baez lands four-timer

Baez completed a four-timer and set up a possible Cesarewitch tilt by landing the feature 2m handicap in gritty style under Paul Mulrennan for trainer Jim Goldie.

Stuart Morrison's filly had won her last two starts by a neck and triumphed by the same margin again, staying on pluckily to deny Tuddenham Green at 100-30 and setting connections the task of getting the 72-rated four-year-old a run at Newmarket in just under a month's time.

"She might get in, she might not," Goldie said. "We'll probably go for the trial for the Cesarewitch. She has an entry at Musselburgh on Sunday and we'll see how she comes out of it but I imagine we'll wait for another day.

"She had to be tough again and it was just exceptional – she just keeps galloping. Admittedly the race set up well for her with the favourite Wonderwall taking on Two Auld Pals up front, but she's a tough cookie."

Baez may be willing at the end of her races but is a challenge at the start, and Goldie added: "She's not easy to get into the stalls, I sent my son down to help with the push. They huffed and they puffed and eventually they got her there – they basically have to carry her in!"

Hart scores

Jason Hart may have missed out on riding Big Evs to win the Flying Childers at Doncaster – he was aboard the colt for all three of his starts before the Nunthorpe last time – but won on the Roodee when 8-1 chance Greer made a successful debut in the 7f maiden.

