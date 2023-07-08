'It was a nice spare to get on' - Sun shines for veteran jockey Joe Fanning

You've scraped into one of the richest handicaps of the season and need a lightweight jockey, so who better to turn to than Joe Fanning?

Not only is the 52-year-old one of Britain's most prolific Flat jockeys of all time, but he is riding high in the title race, behind only William Buick and Oisin Murphy, and he continued his excellent season with victory in the £150,000 bet365 Old Newton Cup on Wootton'Sun.

The Richard Fahey-trained four-year-old got into the race after the declaration stage due to a non-runner and connections were counting their blessings after he stayed on resolutely under his power-packed rider.

"He was a little bit keen and Richard said go forward on him, and he galloped on well," said Fanning after winning the race for a second time.

"The season is going good. The horses are running well for Charlie [Johnston] and it was a nice spare to get on. I've had a few for Richard and was delighted to get the chance as his last run was good."

Wootton'Sun provided owner Steve Bradley with another big-race success after his win with the Fahey-trained The Ridler in last year's Norfolk Stakes.

He had run well in all three starts this season without getting his head in front, most recently when second at Pontefract 13 days earlier.

"It seems like a Brucie bonus as we didn't think we'd get in," said Fahey, who later gained a double with Ramazan in the 7f handicap.

"It was a race we had in mind at the beginning of the season and we felt he should have won before here and then he would definitely have been in. That was his Derby and it was grand to win it."

Trainer Keith Dalgleish sent out his final runner in the race before leaving the sport, with Alright Sunshine finishing eighth. The 4-1 favourite Maksud, who was pulled up in the home straight, suffered a fatal injury.

Poptronic team celebrates

Poptronic pulled off the ultimate team victory for Karl Burke when reversing recent course form with favourite Sea Silk Road in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks.

The trainer hatched a plan to turn the tables of last month's Lester Piggott Stakes when Poptronic was third behind Sea Silk Road and jockey Sam James executed it with aplomb on the 12-1 winner.

Also playing a crucial part in the success was Burke's daughter Kelly, who rides out Poptronic at home and was on hand to welcome her back.

"I'll probably take the credit for this one," she said with a smile. "I'm delighted as she's been banging on the door and she's such a genuine and tough filly. The change of tactics in going forward a bit more worked, as she hasn't got a turn of foot and keeps grinding it out."

Poptronic keeps Sea Silk Road at bay Credit: john grossick

Poptronic was cut to 16-1 (from 33) for next month's Yorkshire Oaks by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

"There's no reason not to go," added Burke. "She's run well at York a few times, so it's going to be exciting."

James celebrated his biggest victory on a filly who had already given him one of his career highs in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle last year.

"It's a big win for me. Karl has been very good to me the last couple seasons and so has this filly, as I've won a Group 3 on her as well," he said. "She's a good filly who has been running well and she deserved it.

"It was a great training performance by Karl and great for him to leave me on her. She used to be keen in her races and, to be fair, Kelly rides her every day and has done a great job with her."

Haggas hits mark

A thunderstorm caused a delay to the sixth race but the lack of rain beforehand forced William Haggas to withdraw Old Newton Cup favourite La Yakel, although the Newmarket trainer still landed a valuable prize with Lordship in the 1m6f handicap.

Connections hinted Lordship did not have his optimum conditions either, so there was plenty to like about the manner of his decisive success in the £100,000 contest.

"It was an interesting route round like Yarmouth the other day, but once he got out he was always going to win," said Haggas's wife and assistant Maureen. "He's a nice, straightforward horse who's going in the right direction. The Melrose at York would be a nice target to aim at and it will be interesting if we ever get him out on ground with a bit of juice in it."

Jungle bares teeth

Jm Jungle did an impression of Chindit in the Lockinge as he hung into runner-up Spirit Of Applause en route to a length-and-a-quarter victory in the 5f handicap.

"He went to bite the second horse," said winning jockey Jason Hart. "I had to drag him back off, but he's done it well in the end."

