'It never looked in doubt' - veteran Innisfree Lad lands feature success for David Dennis

Twelve months on from finishing a creditable third in the Eider Chase, Innisfree Lad produced another fine performance to land the 3m1f veterans’ handicap chase for conditional jockeys.

The David Dennis-trained 11-year-old had not won since taking a similar contest at Plumpton in January 2022 and was pulled up in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh last time. However, Innisfree Lad always looked comfortable under Theo Gillard and scored by eight and a half lengths.

“It was a big drop in class for him and I think field size is important,” said Dennis. “A small field suited him, Theo got him in a nice rhythm and he jumped impeccably. It never looked in doubt to be honest.”

Innisfree Lad had his first run for the winning trainer in a Chepstow novice hurdle in April 2017 and was overseen by Dennis when he assisted Tom Symonds and Matt Sheppard during a season without his own licence in 2020-21.

“He’s still got plenty of ability and it’s just pleasing to see him enjoying himself,” added Dennis. “That’s his eighth win and because he’s been highly tried, he’s picked up some nice prize-money along the way.

“He’s been a great horse to train and I’m delighted for his owners Lorna Hardwick and Bob Allum, who are both here today.”

Happy family

Le Ligerien made a winning stable debut for Joe Tizzard at Plumpton this month and followed up that success in the 2m3f handicap chase. Le Ligerien is owned by Tizzard’s uncle-in-law David Churches and was steered to back-to-back wins by Brendan Powell.

Tizzard and Powell were narrowly denied a double when Pedley Wood was beaten a short head by Ben Pauling’s 11-8 favourite Mole Court in the 2m5½f novice handicap hurdle.

