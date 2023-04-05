'I'm looking forward to fighting for the championship' - Planas has eyes firmly on apprentice title

Connor Planas has his eyes set firmly on the apprentice jockeys' title after he secured his fifth winner of the year when guiding Sweet Mist home in the 7f handicap.

Planas, who lost his 7lb claim last month, oozed confidence as he hit the front before pushing Sweet Mist clear to score by a comfortable three-quarters of a length, with Revolutionary Man keeping on well to take second.

"I've got a few winners in since I've come back from Dubai and I'm lucky I've got enough support, which I'm very thankful for," Planas told Sky Sports Racing. "The apprentice title is something I want. I'm very competitive, so I'm looking forward to fighting for the championship and it's going to be a good battle. The competition is strong and it keeps everyone going."

Planas added: "I've done a lot of work with Michael Hills and since we got back from Dubai, I've just been practising. I'm very happy with how it's going and I'm very thankful for his support."

Magnificent McDonald

A 162-day break and a gelding operation seems to have done the James Horton-trained Harlem Nights good as the three-year-old got off the mark at the sixth time of asking in the 7f handicap. It was a well-judged ride by PJ McDonald, who delivered Harlem Nights from the rear to win by a length and a quarter.

More Jenkins joy

In-form trainer John Jenkins continued his fine run when Bang On The Bell held off the fast-finishing Em Jay Kay in the 5f handicap, taking his record to three wins and a second from his last four runners.

