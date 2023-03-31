'I'm happy to be back out of the house and riding winners' - Curtis lands second winner following shoulder surgery

Ben Curtis is looking forward to the rest of the season after landing a surprise success on 14-1 shot Airshow, just his second win since undergoing shoulder surgery in September.

Curtis had his first rides back this month and the former all-weather champion jockey looked as good as ever when striking aboard the Rod Millman-trained Airshow in the 7f handicap.

He was riding the Middleham Park-owned eight-year-old for just the second time, having previously finished down the field in a Beverley handicap in August 2020.

"I rode the horse a good few years ago and it's nice to get back on him," Curtis told Sky Sports Racing. "Most of the races he's won have been from the front or prominent so Rod was keen to keep the tactics the same and just see whether he saw out the seven [furlongs]."

He added: "I had to go away and get my shoulder fixed properly. I've had no issues with it and I've had plenty of time to come back. I'm happy to be back out of the house and riding winners."

Repeat bids

Connections of Kiss My Face and Cavalluccio pointed to returns to this track next week for bids to follow up their wins here.

The Brian Ellison-trained Kiss My Face, who won the 2m½f handicap at 5-6, could attempt to repeat the feat on Thursday, while mile handicap winner Cavalluccio holds an entry in a handicap over the same distance on Tuesday.

