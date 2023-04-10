'I'd love to run him in the Swinton' - Brentford Hope continues renaissance for delighted Derham

Brentford Hope could be set for a big spring after he maintained his perfect record for trainer Harry Derham when denying odds-on favourite Impose Toi in the 2m novice hurdle.

A one-time Classic hope on the Flat for Richard Hughes, he made it two wins from as many starts for Derham, who is eyeing a tilt at the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock next month with the six-year-old.

"Paul [O'Brien, jockey] gave him a perfect ride as we thought he was the fastest horse in the race," Derham said. "He controlled it and while he was pleasing at Wincanton on his first start for us, this was a good step forward. We're delighted.

"I'd love to run him in the Swinton. He'd need to go up a bit more in the ratings but hopefully he will as that race could really suit him."

Brentford Hope's win gave Derham – Paul Nicholls' former assistant – a 13th winner of a fine first season with a licence, and he is operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate.

He added: "I'm very lucky to have some really nice horses while training for some really good people, so hopefully we can keep up what we're doing for them."

Gale ends drought

Conditional jockey Elizabeth Gale ended a 140-day wait for a winner when guiding Head And Heart to success in the 2m7½f mares' handicap chase.

The 10lb claimer had not celebrated victory since November but ended a five-month drought with the six-year-old's three-and-a-quarter-length win.

Pauling thriving

Ben Pauling's career-best season reached the 80-winner mark when odds-on favourite Norley comfortably won the opening 2m4f novice handicap chase.

