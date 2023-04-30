Ian Donoghue makes it two as Tellthemi'mhere stays on strongly under Jamie Powell

Tellthemi'mhere defied an 8lb rise to give trainer Ian Donoghue his second winner at the track in the 1m2½f fillies' and mares' handicap.

The five-year-old had provided Donoghue with his maiden winner when scoring at Bellewstown this month and followed up in the €26,000 contest, coping admirably with the step up in distance.

Jamie Powell sent his mount to the front from the outset and she travelled powerfully in the lead. Powell asked her to lengthen once she had wheeled around the final turn and she found plenty to burst away from the field, winning by three lengths from Marvelosa.

Tellthemi'mhere is now two from two since joining the Meath-based handler and seems to relish soft ground.

Little Keilee comes from the clouds

Little Keilee won the second sprint handicap on the card courtesy of a stylish ride from Dylan Browne McMonagle for trainer Ciaran Murphy.

The three-year-old was dropping back in trip after finishing third over seven furlongs at Dundalk last month and seemed to be briefly outpaced when the field turned for home, at which point she had only one rival behind her.

However, it was soon clear that her rider hadn't asked for maximum effort and she began to gather a head of steam on the outside of the field, reeling in the well-backed 5-2 favourite Rathbranchurch to score by a length and three-quarters under hands and heels riding.