'I was quite taken by that performance' - bigger targets await Fiercely Proud as he remains unbeaten over hurdles

Bigger targets await Fiercely Proud after he maintained his unbeaten jumping record in division one of the 2m½f novice hurdle.

The winner of a Listed Cheltenham bumper last season, the Ben Pauling-trained four-year-old defied a penalty for last month's Hereford success, battling on bravely under Kielan Woods after a mistake at the last to hold off the fast-finishing Ryan's Rocket by three-quarters of a length.

Pauling said: "He's always a horse who can get above himself. He settled and then the horse behind him clipped heels and that was it, he was off again. He did a lot wrong, so he did well to buckle down and win after the last. I was quite taken by that performance, it was very good under a penalty."

On future targets, he added: "He won't be overraced. We'll look at something in the spring but it won't necessarily be at Cheltenham. That win qualifies him for the £100,000 handicap at Sandown at the end of the season, and maybe something like the Dovecote could be a target. He's good on right-handed, flat tracks, he's got loads of gears, but whether we run him between now and then is another matter."

Pauling and Woods later doubled up when Samuel Spade relished the step up in trip to land the 2m3f handicap hurdle by two and a quarter lengths.

Brilliant Ballee

Ballee couldn't have been more impressive when storming clear to take division two of the 2m½f novice hurdle for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

The four-year-old, who won over course and distance last month, made all under Micheal Nolan, pulling 24 lengths clear of the Paul Nicholls-trained Larchmont Lass in second.

Quian collects

Quian, a Group 2, Group 3 and Listed winner on the Flat when trained in Germany, landed the opening 2m½f novice handicap hurdle for trainer Thomas Gallagher.

