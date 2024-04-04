Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:05 Southwell

'I never thought I'd do it' - joy for ex-motocross star-turned-jockey Harry Kimber as he rides out his claim

Harry Kimber: mud-splattered after winning on Art Decco in the feature
Harry Kimber: rode out his claim at Southwell on ThursdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play7 ran
15:05 Southwell2m NH Flat
Distance: 2mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Blue Las
    fav3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Shantwopointfive
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Hot Goddess
    66/1

Harry Kimber enjoyed a landmark day in the saddle when riding out his claim on Blue Las in the 2m mares' bumper.

Kimber, who was a motocross rider before switching to being a jockey, notched the 75th winner of his career when guiding the Neil Mulholland-trained six-year-old home by a length and a quarter.

Kimber told Sky Sports Racing: "It's unbelievable. There were certainly stages earlier on when I'd never thought I'd do it. I'd never sat on a horse until I was 16 as I was doing well on the motocross scene and I didn't know what was going through my head.

"I had a chat with Colin Tizzard one night after I left school, as I didn't have much to do in my life. I'd never be here if it wasn't for him and I can't thank him enough. 

"It didn't come easy, maybe because I never had a horse background, but I've had a tremendous amount of support. I can't thank every owner, trainer and my jockey coach, Rodi Greene, enough for putting up with me."

More for Murphy

Olly Murphy's terrific week rolled on when Clonakilty gave Sean Bowen a winning spare ride in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase.

Bowen rerouted from the cancelled Warwick card for the success, which took Murphy's strike-rate to 29 per cent in the last fortnight. He also enjoyed a notable victory with the popular Brewin'upastorm at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday. 

Fine form

Stuart Edmunds took his formidable strike-rate in the last fortnight to 43 per cent when Innisfree Lass took the 3m½f handicap hurdle. 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 4 April 2024inReports

Last updated 17:32, 4 April 2024

iconCopy
15:05 SouthwellPlay
Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Mares' Standard NH Flat Race (Cond/Amateurs) (Cat 1) (GBB)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Blue Las
    fav3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Shantwopointfive
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Hot Goddess
    66/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers