'I never thought I'd do it' - joy for ex-motocross star-turned-jockey Harry Kimber as he rides out his claim
- 1st2Blue Lasfav3/1
- 2nd5Shantwopointfive9/2
- 3rd7Hot Goddess66/1
Harry Kimber enjoyed a landmark day in the saddle when riding out his claim on Blue Las in the 2m mares' bumper.
Kimber, who was a motocross rider before switching to being a jockey, notched the 75th winner of his career when guiding the Neil Mulholland-trained six-year-old home by a length and a quarter.
Kimber told Sky Sports Racing: "It's unbelievable. There were certainly stages earlier on when I'd never thought I'd do it. I'd never sat on a horse until I was 16 as I was doing well on the motocross scene and I didn't know what was going through my head.
"I had a chat with Colin Tizzard one night after I left school, as I didn't have much to do in my life. I'd never be here if it wasn't for him and I can't thank him enough.
"It didn't come easy, maybe because I never had a horse background, but I've had a tremendous amount of support. I can't thank every owner, trainer and my jockey coach, Rodi Greene, enough for putting up with me."
More for Murphy
Olly Murphy's terrific week rolled on when Clonakilty gave Sean Bowen a winning spare ride in the 2m4½f novice handicap chase.
Bowen rerouted from the cancelled Warwick card for the success, which took Murphy's strike-rate to 29 per cent in the last fortnight. He also enjoyed a notable victory with the popular Brewin'upastorm at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.
Fine form
Stuart Edmunds took his formidable strike-rate in the last fortnight to 43 per cent when Innisfree Lass took the 3m½f handicap hurdle.
Published on 4 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:32, 4 April 2024
