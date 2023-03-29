'I needed a break and these lads gave it to me' - Dylan Cunha delighted with second British winner

Trainer Dylan Cunha was made to wait for his second win since arriving from South Africa, but his patience was rewarded when new recruit Gold Medal landed the 6f handicap.

Formerly trained by Richard Hughes, Gold Medal was returning from a 133-day break but showed no signs of needing the run, quickening up well in the straight to win by three-quarters of a length under Harry Burns.

"It's really good. He was short of a run but we did that on purpose as I'd chatted with Richard Hughes and he said he liked to run fresh," Cunha told Sky Sports Racing.

"It's really nice for Quest [Thoroughbreds, owners], they've got seven horses with me now. That's what I needed, I needed a break and these lads gave it to me."

A Group 1-winning trainer in South Africa, Cunha moved to Newmarket last year and has enjoyed the change of scenery, but was recording a first victory since August

"It's been good," Cunha said. "I messaged one of my syndicates the other day and said, 'I'm really enjoying training here because of people like you'. We have a lot of fun. It's always very busy but entertaining."

More Morris

Luke Morris was on target with a 42-1 double, initiated in the opening 7f handicap aboard the Archie Watson-trained A Taste Of Honey.

Morris later teamed up with Simon Dow, whose Arctician was winning for the first time since December 2021 when taking the other 7f handicap.

The jockey also picked up a ride on the Phil McEntee-trained Autumn Flight, whose intended rider Josephine Gordon did not arrive at the track.

An inquiry was held to consider why Gordon, who was required to provide a breath sample, had failed to arrive. The clerk of the scales and Gordon’s valet were interviewed and the matter was forwarded to the BHA for further consideration.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.