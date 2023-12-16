'I love him more than anything' - Twiston-Davies fights back the tears on another emotional afternoon
- 1st2Fugitif13/2
- 2nd5Il Ridoto17/2
- 3rd10Frero Banbou9/1
For the second day running, tears were shed. This time, thankfully, they were caused not by grief but a happiness born of love, pride and devotion. As is so often the case on this most special stage, emotions ran high. That was obvious even before the tears appeared.
Nobody cried following the December Gold Cup, although the connections of Il Ridoto might easily have come close, such was the agonising manner of their warrior's defeat. Here truly was a race neither the winner nor runner-up deserved to lose. In the case of Il Ridoto, that was because of all he had done on this particular Cheltenham day. In Fugitif's case, it was because of all he had done on so many previous Cheltenham days.
Where one has gone, the other has tended to follow. This was the fourth time this year the two horses had lined up in the same Cheltenham handicap. Where they differed is Il Ridoto had won one of them, having struck on Trials day in January. On that occasion Fugitif finished second, as he did when chasing home Seddon at the festival itself. Il Ridoto was sixth in March but when they met last month in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, it was Il Ridoto who came out on top, finishing third, one spot in front of Fugitif. This time, placings were once again reversed, as the two familiar foes treated us to something special.
Published on 16 December 2023
Last updated 18:34, 16 December 2023
