'I hope I'm making him proud' - poignant success for Cleary-Farrell as Jones gets off the mark

Trainer Steve Jones celebrated a landmark first winner under rules in another emotional victory for jockey Sean Cleary-Farrell when Criminal Mischief caused a surprise in the 2m maiden hurdle.

Based near Willie Mullins' yard in Closutton, Jones saddled his maiden win from his 11th runner with this six-year-old's three-quarter length success at 18-1.

Criminal Mischief is owned by Patrick Mullins, while it was a second career winner for 7lb claimer Cleary-Farrell, whose father Sean died two days after the 19-year-old was born following a fall at Galway in 2003.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "My whole family are into it from my father's side so it's great for them now. Doing this job after what he was doing in the saddle, days like today make it a lot better to do and I hope I'm making him proud.

"It's great to be involved and I'll keep my head down and get a few more rides and hopefully more winners, which'll make it worthwhile."

Off the mark

Jockey Michael Molloy ended a long spell without a winner when Bocelli's Voice provided him with his first success of the campaign in the 2m2½f maiden hurdle.

The seven-year-old's victory ended a 444-day drought for the 7lb claimer for just his second career winner.

Winning return

Classy performer Bachasson made a successful comeback from 749 days off the track when an easy winner of the 2m4f chase under Paul Townend.

