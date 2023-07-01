'I had a few quid on!' - Irish raider La Hacienda proves the star for Smith and owners in Northumberland Vase

Trainer Matthew Smith's audacious plan with La Hacienda was handsomely rewarded when the Irish raider captured the Northumberland Vase.

Owned by the ABD Syndicate, the six-year-old only made her return from a 238-day absence at Down Royal eight days ago, but thrived off the rapid comeback to narrowly deny the fast-finishing Mostly Sunny by a half-length.

While she was sent off at 11-1, her co-owner Mick Brazil was confident she would outrun those odds and land the £38,655 first prize.

"I thought she'd run well, but I could not believe it when she originally opened up at 16-1," he said. "I won't say how much, but I had a few quid on! The prize-money was so good you didn't need to go too mad.

"Matthew said he'd throw her in and all the credit goes to him and his son James – we just pay the bills."

It was the Meath-based trainer's first Flat win in Britain this year with his first runner, and the six-strong syndicate were determined to make the most of their celebrations.

Brazil said: "We'll have good fun tonight. We'll get the half-hour flight back to Dublin and head to a bar in Meath for a good party to watch the Gaelic football. We'll continue the party into Sunday as well."

Tiber thrives in Chipchase

A week after narrowly being denied in one of Royal Ascot's famous sprints, William Haggas picked up some compensation when Tiber Flow bravely battled to success in the Chipchase Stakes.

While this Group 3 was not the prestige of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in which the trainer was a neck second with Sacred last Saturday, Haggas was on the right end of a thrilling finish when his charge denied Spycatcher by that same margin under Tom Marquand.

Tiber Flow (right) denies Spycatcher to land the Chipchase Stakes under Tom Marquand Credit: GROSSICK RACING

The four-year-old was cut to 12-1 (from 20-1) with Coral for the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood next month, while Paddy Power shortened him to 10-1 (from 16-1) for the big handicap.

Haggas's assistant trainer and wife Maureen said: "It was hard work. He just ground it out and he's a sweet horse with a great temperament. He's just a thoroughly nice horse and the Aisbitts [owners] have bred some smart ones.

"We'll see how he is and what the ground is like, but William will work it out where to go next."

Marquand added: "He's a cracking, strong little horse, but needs things to fall his way. You're confident with a gallop to aim at, he'll be the strongest finisher of the lot."

Last-gasp win for Batal

Batal Dubai was cut to 16-1 (from 33-1) by Paddy Power for the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood when overcoming trouble in running to surge with a last-gasp victory in the opening 6f handicap.

"I needed some luck, but I was on a really capable animal," winning rider Oisin Murphy said. "I thought with a bit of luck we'd win the whole way. He went to the start sweetly and I didn't have to fight him at any stage."

Murphy doubled up with Nobel's win in the 1m2f handicap.

