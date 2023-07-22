'I couldn’t believe how well it was going. Maybe that was the problem!' - Beckett proud of Bluestocking in defeat

Ralph Beckett stood soaked next to the number-two spot in the Curragh parade ring wondering how on earth he ended up there.

For one mile, three furlongs and about 210 yards a second Irish Classic – 13 months after the trainer's first with Westover in the Irish Derby – was his.

Bluestocking settled like a lamb, travelled beautifully and quickened smartly to put the Irish Oaks to bed in a few strides inside the final furlong.