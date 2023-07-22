Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:45 Curragh
premium

'I couldn’t believe how well it was going. Maybe that was the problem!' - Beckett proud of Bluestocking in defeat

Savethelastdance: powers past Bluestocking to land the Irish Oaks
Bluestocking (left) is collared late by Savethelastdance in the Juddmonte Irish OaksCredit: Patrick McCann
Play8 ran
15:45 Curragh1m 4f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Savethelastdance
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Bluestocking
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Library
    80/1

Ralph Beckett stood soaked next to the number-two spot in the Curragh parade ring wondering how on earth he ended up there.

For one mile, three furlongs and about 210 yards a second Irish Classic – 13 months after the trainer's first with Westover in the Irish Derby – was his. 

Bluestocking settled like a lamb, travelled beautifully and quickened smartly to put the Irish Oaks to bed in a few strides inside the final furlong. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 18:57, 22 July 2023
icon
15:45 CurraghPlay
Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Savethelastdance
    fav10/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Bluestocking
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Library
    80/1
more inReports
more inReports