Hollinshead strikes with first turf runner of 2023 as 'honest' filly Albeseeingyer waves goodbye to rivals

Steph Hollinshead struck with her first turf runner of the year when Albeseeingyer rattled off a four-timer with success in the opening 7f handicap.

The four-year-old had not been seen since bringing up her hat-trick at Redcar in late September, but she ended a 219-day wait for a winner for the Staffordshire-based trainer, which was also her first victory in 2023 overall.

Hollinshead said: "She's a very honest filly who has been in good form for us for a while before having the winter off. She was fit and well and the only unknown was the ground, but we were keen to have a go.

"It's very unlike us to take so long to have our first turf runner, but we'll be busy from now on and it's nice to get straight off the mark."

The win was made even sweeter for connections given Albeseeingyer is a homebred for owner Ray Bailey.

"Ray has been really good to me and he's no stranger to having a winner with a decent horse," added Hollinshead. "Hopefully this one can progress."

Owner joy

Owner Saeed Manana enjoyed a double on the card when taking both divisions of the 6f novice.

United Approach maintained his upward curve when landing the first division to continue trainer James Tate's strong form, before the famous red and white silks were carried to success by the Richard Hannon-trained Royal Dress in division two.

Strong form

Harry Eustace took his strike-rate to 33 per cent in the last fortnight when his Bill Silvers narrowly obliged in the 7f maiden.

