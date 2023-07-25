'His horses are flying' - Gary Moore continues hot spell as Dirham Emirati scores again

Gary Moore’s sensational run of form continued with the success of Dirham Emirati in the 1m6f handicap.

The son of Vadamos has now won twice in a row over staying trips at the track, with the application of a tongue-tie and visor looking to have sparked improvement.

The 5-2 favourite fended off the sustained challenge of Beggarman and the fast-finishing Thahab Ifraj to win under Tom Queally.

Part-owner Ashley Carr told Sky Sports Racing: “Me and Tom had a chat before the race and he said he was going to make the running with him, and good job he did. All he does is gallop and I think he appreciated that bit of give in the ground here as well.”

On the trainer, he added: “Gary has done a great job with him – he’s just a brilliant trainer. Gary said he’s got him right where he needs him. He thought he had him spot on when he won last time and since then he’s been very happy with him. We knew we had him in good nick, but his horses are flying.”

Proud Fairy landed the closing 7½f handicap at Lingfield to give Moore an across-the-card double. The trainer was operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight prior to Wednesday evening's racing.

Short-price scare

Tom Marquand found himself working harder than the market suggested he would have expected when 1-6 favourite Rose Bolt scrambled home to win the mile fillies’ maiden by a short-head from newcomer Ciara Pearl.

Delagate delivers

The return to Bath looks to have aided the resurgence of Delagate This Lord, who maintained his unbeaten record since joining Robyn Brisland with a second successive course-and-distance victory.

