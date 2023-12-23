'He's told us I'm not blinking retiring' - Cleeve Hurdle awaits Paisley Park after excellent second in Long Walk

Paisley Park stalled his retirement party with a courageous, but heartbreaking, second in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

Andrew Gemmell's star, who will turn 12 at the turn of the year, finished a short-head behind Crambo in an Ascot epic, having edged in front as the pair matched strides on the run-in.

The Emma Lavelle-trained ace was seeking a fourth victory in Ascot's pre-Christmas showpiece and further confirmed he showed all his old zest, having finished second on his comeback in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle on his first start of the season.