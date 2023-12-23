Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

'He's told us I'm not blinking retiring' - Cleeve Hurdle awaits Paisley Park after excellent second in Long Walk

Paisley Park (left): second in the Long Walk Hurdle
Paisley Park (left): second in the Long Walk HurdleCredit: Mark Cranham / Getty Images

Paisley Park stalled his retirement party with a courageous, but heartbreaking, second in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

Andrew Gemmell's star, who will turn 12 at the turn of the year, finished a short-head behind Crambo in an Ascot epic, having edged in front as the pair matched strides on the run-in.

The Emma Lavelle-trained ace was seeking a fourth victory in Ascot's pre-Christmas showpiece and further confirmed he showed all his old zest, having finished second on his comeback in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle on his first start of the season. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 23 December 2023inReports

Last updated 17:06, 23 December 2023

icon
more inReports
more inReports