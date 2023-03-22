'He's taking his chances' - Gillard proves his worth on Richmond Lake

Theo Gillard looked every inch a fully fledged professional as he won on his first ride since losing his claim on Richmond Lake in the novice handicap chase.

Gillard, who is attached to Donald McCain's powerful Bankhouse stable, is one of the tallest jockeys around, but he produced a deft ride on a horse with a tendency to jump out to his left.

The 25-year-old got Richmond Lake into a good rhythm at the head of affairs and his mount stretched clear in the home straight to win by four lengths to set up a possible outing at Aintree next month.

"We went nice and steady and he jumped well and was able to show his two-mile speed," said Gillard. "He's got ability, it's just putting it all together."

The jockey, whose father Mark Gillard had a winner at Ffos Las, was deputising for Brian Hughes on the McCain-trained seven-year-old without a claim, having reached 75 winners at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

"It's a landmark for any jockey and all thanks must go to Donald and my agent," said Gillard. "He's seen me through a lot and put things behind him he probably shouldn't have, so I'm very grateful. We have a good relationship and I'm very happy."

McCain, who will consider the Red Rum at Aintree or Ayr next for Richmond Lake, paid tribute to Gillard's dedication.

"Theo is doing well, he's been a good lad for a long time and has been working as hard as any young rider," he said. "He's second jockey now and is taking the chances he gets."

Ten up for Derham

First-season trainer Harry Derham registered his tenth victory when Fourofakind won the maiden hurdle for some famous sporting figures.

Carrying the colours of the Cleeks Racing Syndicate, which includes golf stars Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer, the four-year-old got off the mark at the third attempt under Paul O'Brien following two placed efforts.

Derham said: "I'm very pleased with how things are going and I'm also extremely pleased for this horse and his owners as there are a few professional golfers in there, headed up by Graeme McDowell's caddie Ken Conboy.

"I met him in a pro-am that AP McCoy was playing in about ten years ago and we stayed in touch. In fairness, he said he would support me once I got going and he did."

Back in the groove

A return to form for Kim Bailey, who had his first winner for two months at the weekend, was emphasised further as the trainer recorded a double headed by Equus Dreamer's success in the feature 3m4½f handicap chase.

Tackling the trip for the first time, Equus Dreamer showed a willing attitude to hold off the challenge of 13-8 favourite Your Own Story after the last under David Bass.

Bailey's assistant Matt Nicholls said: "He's always raced behind the bridle and you suspect he had something up his sleeve. He's a tough horse who stays marathon distances and jumps very well."

Broomfield Present later capped a good day for Bailey and Bass when winning the 3m½f handicap hurdle.

