'He’s taken to hurdling really well' - Young Merlin completes hat-trick to give Amy Murphy first Cartmel winner

Amy Murphy’s decision to send a horse to Cartmel for the first time paid off as Young Merlin landed the feature 2m1f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old got up late under Jack Quinlan to deny 40-1 shot Very Excellent and make it three out of three over hurdles.

Young Merlin began his career with Roger Charlton and spent time with Gavin Hernon in France but has made an instant impact since joining Murphy, winning twice at Southwell.

“He’s taken to hurdling really well since he’s moved to the care of Amy,” Quinlan told Racing TV. “He’s improved with every run and that’s his first time in a handicap. He’s done it nicely enough.”

“Both of the horses that finished second [at Southwell] went out and won next time so the form looked strong. He’s handled a bit of dig in the ground as well so hopefully he won’t just be a summer horse.”

Shrewd purchase

Glory And Honour was bought out David O’Meara’s yard for £13,000 after winning on the Flat at Wolverhampton last month and made a successful stable debut for Sam England in the 2m1½f novice handicap chase.

England’s husband Jonathan helped the seven-year-old record a first win over fences.

Street success

The John McConnell-trained Duleek Street got off the mark at the 16th attempt in the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

The five-year-old justified 15-8 favouritism under Sean Bowen, who completed a double on his father Peter’s Fairlawn Flyer in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

