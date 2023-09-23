'He's someone who's on everyone's radar - he's had a phenomenal year' - Rossa Ryan praised after stylish victory

Rossa Ryan moved closer to 150 winners for the year with a double, notably landing his third success from just eight rides for Charlie Johnston on Politico in the 7f nursery.

"It was a lovely ride from Rossa," the trainer said. "I was surprised how motionless he was sitting inside the three when everyone else was rowing away, but he obviously knew what he had under him.

"It was always going to be tough for those behind in those conditions and he toughed it out well."

Ryan, also successful on the Ralph Beckett-trained Invincible Molly in the 6f fillies' novice, is on 143 winners in 2023 and Johnston said: "He hasn't ridden a huge amount for us, but he had a winner in the stewards' room for us at Goodwood on The Gatekeeper and he's someone who's on everyone's radar now, given the way he's riding and the season he's having. He's had a phenomenal year."

Smart Alec

It was "a lovely afternoon" for Alec Voikhansky, who rode his first York winner on the Richard Hannon-trained Palamon in the 1m2½f handicap.

The 5lb claimer, 19 and originally from Birmingham, said: "It's a big track and to ride a winner here for my boss makes it a lovely afternoon.

Alec Voikhansky: scored on Palamon Credit: David Carr

"That's my 31st winner of the year. That's as good as I hoped it might be. I've got nine more to ride out my 5lb claim."

Palamon scored by six lengths and Voikhansky said: "I wasn't quite expecting that. We went slow, I travelled through the race very well and I waited until the two and then he's gone and done it very easily."

