'He's one to look forward to' - Cold Sobar the perfect tonic for excited Coltherd

Cold Sobar maintained his unbeaten record under rules with a brave success in the 2m4½f novice hurdle that has left trainer Stuart Coltherd already relishing next season.

An easy winner over 2m1f at the track on his hurdles debut last month, the six-year-old had to battle under top weight before scoring by three and three-quarter lengths.

Coltherd said: "He's been terrific and done it well again. He was up in trip today and the further the better it was for him. He loves that soft and heavy ground. That will be him for the season now and he's one to look forward to next year. Fingers crossed he can be a really nice prospect."

The Borders trainer has enjoyed a career-best season in terms of prize-money and it was a welcome return to the winner's enclosure following stable star Cooper's Cross's fall in the Topham on Friday.

Coltherd added: "We've had a very good season and the horses have been running really well. Cooper's Cross was getting into the race nicely, but he'll be ready for another day."

Davidson delight

Trainer Peter Davidson continued his fine record this season when the in-form Fingal's Hill finished fast to land the 2m1f handicap hurdle. It was the seven-year-old's third win in his last four starts and made it three successes from just ten runners this season for the North Yorkshire trainer.

It was the first leg of a double for jockey Thomas Dowson, who landed the 2m4f handicap chase on Ex S'Elance.

Magnificent Maggs

William Maggs made it two winners from his last two rides when guiding Nell's Bells to a narrow victory in the opening 2m7½f conditional jockeys' novice handicap hurdle.

