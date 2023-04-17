'He's obviously a bit of a prospect' - Morrison revels in win for promising Clever Relation

Hughie Morrison does not mind running a promising horse at Windsor in April and he was at it again in the 1m2f novice with Clever Relation, who had the trainer taking a tour down memory lane.

Telecaster, Stay Well and Maksud won at Windsor in the April of their three-year-old campaigns and Clever Relation joined the list under Sean Levey. Long term, hurdling in the States was mentioned for the son of Intello, who surprised Morrison by obliging at 12-1.

"We weren't confident as we were worried about the ground," he said. "It's encouraging when you don't fancy them, but he's obviously a bit of a prospect.

"I bought him because I thought he was going too cheaply [70,000gns]. He was bred at my brother Alastair's stud and the dam kicked him after he was three days old. It looked like he'd had a stroke for the first six months of his life, but he was always a nice model and, for the market, he wasn't expensive."

Talking family trees, Morrison, who trains Clever Relation for Mike Hankin, Charlie Noell and Ken Stuzin, added: "I trained the dam Sweet Selection, who won the Cesarewitch for us, and I trained her sire Stimulation too. I'm very glad I've got this horse's two-year-old brother who is by Masar. He's a lovely horse and might win this race next year too!"

Well-timed winner

The 5f handicap, Windsor's first race of 2023, went to All In The Hips, whose trainer David Evans was celebrating an early birthday present.

Evans turns 70 on Tuesday and said: "I've been training for more than 30 years and it's all the same to me. It's changed and for the worse I think, but you can't do much about it and I just tick away day to day. I make a living and have made a good living out of this. What else would I do anyway? I wouldn't retire as I'd get bored."

Sly success

William Carver was on the mark in the mile handicap for older horses on Sly Madam, who was due to be partnered by Rose Dawes.

"Rose was going to ride because Will was meant to be at Kempton for someone who is more important than me!" said trainer Sheena West.

"That horse became a non-runner and Will was three from three on her, so we swapped. You can't complain, can you?"

Chamings gets going

Pat Chamings enjoyed his first winner of the year thanks to Coco Bear, who struck in the 6f handicap under a smart ride from Saffie Osborne.

The trainer said: "Things are very well. We don't do a lot of all-weather racing, so that's why we're getting going now. We've around 25 in and that's a nice number for us."

