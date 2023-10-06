'He's just different class' - Gordon Elliott heaps praise on Jack Kennedy after 500th career winner at Downpatrick

Jack Kennedy celebrated his 500th winner when landing the opening maiden hurdle on Yeats Star and, not content with reaching that milestone, the 24-year-old swiftly moved onto 501 courtesy of Jenny Flex in the beginners' chase later on the card.

The Gold Cup-winning jockey already has 36 Grade 1 wins to his name and Gordon Elliott, trainer of both Yeats Star and Jenny Flex, heaped praise on his number one, who he believes still has his best years ahead of him.

Elliott said: "Jack is just different class. He's got so much natural ability. For him to ride 500 winners despite being so young is an incredible achievement.

"He has won a huge number of Grade 1 races as well and hopefully there are plenty more to come. His best days are all ahead of him, that's for sure."

Elliott helped himself to a double, but it was close to being an unforgettable Friday as Kansas City Star and Reddys Island both hit the crossbar, finishing second in the 2m5½f maiden hurdle and the 2m7½f handicap chase.

Bittersweet day for McCluskey

It was a bittersweet day for Neill McCluskey as, after it emerged he had been fined €3,250 and had his licence suspended for six months, he had the first two home in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle.

McCluskey's stable stalwart I Don't Get It was found to have a prohibited substance in his system after winning at Downpatrick in April and the trainer was hit with a hefty fine and suspension.

He will have been somewhat consoled by Moneynabane and Philip Byrnes leading home stablemate Wee Jerry by six lengths.

Worthwhile trip

Paul Townend made the long trip north to Downpatrick for one ride, and it was Willie Mullins' only runner on the card, so if you took the hint a 3-1 winner came your way.

Nt Field Minnesota quickened up smartly after the last to sweep by favourite Kansas City Star in the 2m5½f maiden hurdle, winning by six and a half lengths.

Read this next:

'Apart from Constitution Hill, he was the biggest part of Cheltenham for us' - the festival blow that still hurts Nicky Henderson

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.