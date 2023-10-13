'He's been a stalwart all year' - Adam Farragher lauds Lordship after valuable success

Adam Farragher’s prolific partnership with Lordship continued as the William Haggas-trained three-year-old landed the £100,000 Finale Handicap.

Farragher helped the gelded son of Lord Of England get off the mark at the fifth attempt in a Chepstow novice in June. That was the first time the apprentice had ridden Lordship and the pair followed up with handicap successes at Yarmouth and Haydock to complete a hat-trick.

Lordship was fourth in the Melrose at York prior to finishing fifth behind stablemate Naqeeb last time and on his return to Knavesmire, he recorded his fourth victory of 2023.

Farragher, 23, combined with Haggas to win the 1m6f heritage handicap last year with Post Impressionist and made it back-to-back wins with Lordship.

He told Racing TV: “He’s been a bit of a stalwart all year for me. He’s just been the ultimate improver from each run. I thought the form of the Melrose was working out very strong and I always thought he’d be better with a cut in the ground.

“I know today is quite extreme but he jumped, travelled super and I was pretty confident the whole way he was going to get the job done.”

Awesome Apiarist

Apiarist had been available at 66-1 with most firms at lunchtime on Friday, but Kevin Ryan’s two-year-old was significantly shorter by the time he recorded his first success at the fourth attempt.

Apiarist beat only one rival over a mile at Carlisle last time, but the drop back in trip paid off as he landed the £100,000 7f juvenile contest at 28-1.

“We’ve always liked him,” Ryan said. “Last time he went too quick and we took our time today. He’s a big, raw horse and he’s going to be a lovely three-year-old. He could be a very progressive horse.”

The trainer and owner Steve Ryan completed a double when Irish Nectar followed up last month’s victory at Nottingham in the 5f nursery.

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

