'He's a winning machine' - Flat-bred Al Zaraqaan rattles off chasing four-timer for Englands

Sam England hailed Al Zaraqaan a "winning machine" as he brought up a four-timer and maintained his unbeaten record over fences with a convincing victory in the 2m novice handicap chase.

The 8-13 favourite fended off the sustained challenge from Valentino Dancer before pulling clear after the final fence to score by nine lengths under the trainer's husband Jonathan.

The Shadwell-bred son of Golden Horn has been a revelation since going chasing, with wins at Cartmel and Uttoxeter alongside two victories over this course and distance.

England said: “He’s just a winning machine. We're really happy with him. It's just a case of keeping his head right and keeping him fresh and well because he obviously has the ability.

“Galloping is not a problem for him, you just have to keep him happy at home and keep him in the groove. Happy horses win races.”

Al Zaraqaan is likely to be kept busy throughout the summer, with his Yorkshire-based trainer keen to keep the six-year-old running on a sounder surface.

She added: "He likes a bit of good ground, so until the rain comes we will keep tipping away with him."

More Bowen joy

Sean Bowen’s dominance of the British jump jockeys' championship continued as he notched his 61st winner of the season aboard River Of Joy in the 2m4f mares' novice hurdle.

He moved 28 winners clear of defending champion Brian Hughes (33), while Harry Cobden closed the gap to second place with a double taking his tally to 30.

Cobden guided Our Scholar home in the 2m handicap hurdle, completing a hat-trick for the four-year-old, before taking the concluding 2m4½f handicap hurdle on My Gift To You.

