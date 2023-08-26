'He’s a smart three-year-old' - Mill Stream cut for Champions Sprint as Ghiani repeats the trick with clearcut Meautry success

Mill Stream was cut to as low as 11-1 for the Qipco British Champions Sprint after the son of Gleneagles recorded a second success at the track under Marco Ghiani in the Group 3 Prix de Meautry.

Three weeks on from his Listed success here, Mill Stream accounted for Garrus – a standing fixture at this track and winner of the Meautry in 2021 – by more than a length, with Coral going 14-1 (from 20), while Paddy Power were more impressed and now make him 11-1 (from 14).

"He travels well and he’s improved again – he’s a smart three-year-old," said winning trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam. "He’s lightly raced and I felt coming into this over the last week, he’s just thriving so we weren’t worried about coming back here."

Mill Stream is not entered for the Betfair Sprint Cup in 13 days' time and, while supplementing was not ruled out straight away, both trainer and owner seem minded to bide their time until Champions Day.

"I think we’ll sit and wait for that [Ascot]," said Chapple-Hyam, who on the subject of a quick turnaround for Haydock added: "You’d have to ask Mr [Peter] Harris that. He would be tempted and I wouldn’t, but it’s his money. But he’s won it today."

Harris has a lifetime's experience in racing and also seemed minded not to rush what looks an extremely exciting prospect, who he hopes to race on with at four.

"We’ll have to keep taking steps until we find one he can’t take," said Harris. "I'd be reluctant to cut corners with him now. I wouldn’t rule it [Haydock] out, but we’d have to be convinced it was the right thing for the horse."

Poker Force takes aim at Arc weekend

Poker Face with Christophe Soumillon and Ed Ware (third from right) after winning the Prix Quincey at Deauville

A week on from securing a breakthrough Group 1 success here with Vandeek in the Sumbe Prix Morny, Simon and Ed Crisford struck for a second time up Deauville's straight track as Poker Face made virtually all under Christophe Soumillon in the Prix Quincey.

Owner Ed Ware's red, white and black silks have already been led into the winner's enclosure at one major festival this season thanks to Saint Sam at Galway and he can now dream of Arc weekend in Paris after the lightly raced four-year-old continued his progress off the back of a Listed success last time at Pontefract.

"I think he probably stays ten furlongs, but a straight mile and soft ground are right up his street," said Ware. "The jockey executed his own plan absolutely perfectly, while Simon and Ed Crisford have always said this is a very, very nice horse and I think he’s now showing it.

"I think we’ll probably go to Longchamp on the Saturday of the Arc meeting for the Prix Daniel Wildenstein."

Poker Face didn't figure behind Royal Champion in the Wolferton Stakes, but having now scored at Group 3 level for the first time he looks capable of taking higher rank again.

Jack Darcy springs Grand Prix surprise

Ed Gascoigne receives the debrief from Cristian Demuro after Jack Darcy makes all in the Grand Prix de Deauville

Casino and hotel group Lucien Barriere sponsor the entire card on the final Sunday of the summer meeting and there might have been some familiar looks exchanged as Edward Gascoigne collected the trophy after Jack Darcy made all under Cristian Demuro in the Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville.

"There’s a bit of family history here in Deauville," said a delighted part-owner. "I won a poker tournament here and so the good luck of the Gascoigne family has lived on."

Jack Darcy was backing up quickly after finishing sixth in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury eight days ago and Gascoigne, one of three original partners who last summer sold a half-share in Jack Darcy to Australian-based Mick Burns, said: "We’ve thought a lot of the horse for a long time. Paul and Oliver Cole have suspected it might be in there for a while."

"On tacky ground at Newbury maybe he just didn’t get home," added Gascoigne, who said the Caulfield Cup remained an option. "When Ollie [Cole] said he was well at home and he had the entry here, we thought we’d take our chance and it’s worked out well."

